Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

