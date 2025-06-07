Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Shares of MCRI opened at $84.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
