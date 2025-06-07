Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRI opened at $84.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

