Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $36.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,516,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 112,003 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a PE ratio of 153.51 and a beta of 1.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

