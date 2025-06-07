Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDYN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,328.43. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $98,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.75 and a beta of 1.07. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.