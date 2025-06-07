Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Julie Lagacy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.28 per share, with a total value of C$146,563.20. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,472.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,978 shares of company stock worth $296,812. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at C$81.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$60.74 and a 12-month high of C$83.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 137.48%.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

