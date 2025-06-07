Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $220.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.