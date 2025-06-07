Analyzing Gauzy (GAUZ) and Its Peers

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gauzy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.08 Gauzy Competitors $598.92 million -$51.48 million 3.00

Gauzy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Gauzy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gauzy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 247 925 1639 86 2.54

Gauzy currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gauzy competitors beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

