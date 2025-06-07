Head-To-Head Comparison: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBIZ and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Concentrix 0 1 3 1 3.00

CBIZ currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $65.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than CBIZ.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $2.16 billion 1.87 $120.97 million $1.47 50.41 Concentrix $9.59 billion 0.38 $251.22 million $3.99 14.19

This table compares CBIZ and Concentrix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.08% 15.12% 6.16% Concentrix 2.61% 16.67% 5.63%

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats CBIZ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

