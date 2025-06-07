Head-To-Head Review: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) vs. Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% AMN Healthcare Services -4.93% 15.22% 4.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlantic International and AMN Healthcare Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $444.80 million 0.32 -$5.63 million ($3.96) -0.61 AMN Healthcare Services $2.85 billion 0.28 -$146.98 million ($4.33) -4.87

Atlantic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMN Healthcare Services. AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic International and AMN Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services 1 4 3 0 2.25

AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential upside of 52.05%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Atlantic International.

About Atlantic International

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

