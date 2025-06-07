OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.09. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $133,224.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,869.68. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $164,573.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,732 shares of company stock valued at $589,978. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

