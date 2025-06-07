Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BASE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,210. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $306,865. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

