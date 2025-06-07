HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $125.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

