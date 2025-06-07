Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.85.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $303.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,683,600. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total transaction of $6,033,207.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. This trade represents a 42.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

