Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $6,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,377.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,990.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,933.48. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Booking by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

