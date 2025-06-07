Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,579,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

