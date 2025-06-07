Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASO. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.3%

ASO opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

