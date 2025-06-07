Contrasting CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ambu A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk and Volatility

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambu A/S has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58% Ambu A/S 5.69% 5.67% 4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Ambu A/S $783.76 million 4.53 $34.17 million $0.19 79.53

Ambu A/S has higher revenue and earnings than CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.

Summary

Ambu A/S beats CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

