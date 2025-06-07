Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

HPE opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.