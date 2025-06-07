Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 16 ($0.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.
Tullow Oil Stock Up 5.1%
Insider Activity at Tullow Oil
In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,997.84). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,000. Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
