Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 16 ($0.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

TLW stock opened at GBX 16.80 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.43. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.18 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £310.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,997.84). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,000. Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

