Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0%

EMR opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.