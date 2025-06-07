CAB Payments’ (CABP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 99 ($1.34) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CABP
CAB Payments Stock Performance
CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other CAB Payments news, insider Susanne Chishti acquired 57,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £23,734.90 ($32,108.90). Also, insider James Hopkinson purchased 214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($138,961.04). Company insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
CAB Payments Company Profile
CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.