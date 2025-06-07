CAB Payments’ (CABP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 99 ($1.34) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CABP

CAB Payments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CABP opened at GBX 41.85 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.94. CAB Payments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.30 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.69 ($2.05).

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CAB Payments news, insider Susanne Chishti acquired 57,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £23,734.90 ($32,108.90). Also, insider James Hopkinson purchased 214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($138,961.04). Company insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.