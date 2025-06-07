Head to Head Review: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG) vs. Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting).

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.02% 16.52% 7.68% Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.42 $6.56 million $0.09 88.22 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) $145.48 million 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

Mama’s Creations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting).

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)

(Get Free Report)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.