Head-To-Head Contrast: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -112.78% Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Sigma Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 35.09 -$820,000.00 ($0.01) -17.30 Sigma Lithium $155.92 million 3.73 -$28.33 million ($0.37) -14.11

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 533 acres located in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

