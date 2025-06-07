Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and KT (NYSE:KT) Financial Survey

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 4.42% 6.20% 2.72% Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KT and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 2 1 3.33 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Tower One Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower One Wireless is more favorable than KT.

18.9% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KT and Tower One Wireless”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $53,294.62 billion 0.00 $794.66 million $0.74 26.69 Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Summary

KT beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and web comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, call center, system integration and maintenance, marketing, PCS distribution, truck transportation and trucking arrangement business, cloud system implementation, satellite communication network, installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports team management, technology business finance, and submarine cable construction and maintenance businesses. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

