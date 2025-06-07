Critical Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -18.32% -3.10% -1.17% TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comstock Resources and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 7 1 0 1.82 TXO Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.15, indicating a potential downside of 29.80%. TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Comstock Resources pays out -45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TXO Partners pays out 581.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TXO Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TXO Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and TXO Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.43 billion 5.00 $211.12 million ($1.11) -22.01 TXO Partners $299.70 million 2.09 -$103.99 million $0.42 36.00

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

