Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 538.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,074,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

