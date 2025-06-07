Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $478.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.53.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $393.70 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

