Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,504 shares of company stock worth $42,687,810. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

