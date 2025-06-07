Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,210. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock worth $306,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 164,563 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 756,394 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after buying an additional 441,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

