Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) versus Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Satellogic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $18.60 million 0.22 -$25.69 million ($8,519.00) 0.00 Satellogic $12.93 million 28.02 -$61.02 million N/A N/A

Digital Ally has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Ally and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -93.21% -407.65% -47.61% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Satellogic beats Digital Ally on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

