Comparing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and W. P. Carey”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.90 $91.16 million $0.39 4.05 W. P. Carey $1.60 billion 8.55 $460.84 million $1.94 32.27

Profitability

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96% W. P. Carey 29.11% 5.37% 2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 W. P. Carey 1 5 3 0 2.22

W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.13%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Equity Commonwealth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

