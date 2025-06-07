Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

