The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $15.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of SG stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford Burrows bought 19,200 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

