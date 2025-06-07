The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $80.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Get Parsons alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Parsons

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Parsons has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Parsons by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.