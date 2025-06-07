Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.97.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $210.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $2,056,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,632 shares in the company, valued at $117,361,883.44. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

