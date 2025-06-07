Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.97.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $210.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,674.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,428.48. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

