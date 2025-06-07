Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

