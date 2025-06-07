Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Asana Stock Up 1.0%

Asana stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 over the last three months. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

