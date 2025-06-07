ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $124.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTAN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

