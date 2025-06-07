Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Bank of America

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PM opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

