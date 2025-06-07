Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

GWRE stock opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.34, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $129.02 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,854,043.25. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

