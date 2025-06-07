GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

GHRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GH Research Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GHRS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. GH Research has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.97.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.42. Analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the first quarter worth $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

