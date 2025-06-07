Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys £2,120.40 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Iraj Amiri bought 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £2,120.40 ($2,868.51).

Eurocell Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84. Eurocell plc has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 191 ($2.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.75.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. Analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

See Also

