Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

