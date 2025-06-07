Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) Stock Price

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LION. Loop Capital started coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lionsgate Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Lionsgate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lionsgate Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LION. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lionsgate Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 60.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

