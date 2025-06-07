Hovde Group Issues Positive Forecast for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,817,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 576,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

