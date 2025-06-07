Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKBA. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.88. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $47,069.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,206.42. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

