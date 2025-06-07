Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday.

Get Yext alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yext

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.07. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.