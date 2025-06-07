UBS Group Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $8.50

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TROX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Tronox Price Performance

Tronox stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $931.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Tronox has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Tronox’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 10,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200.74. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 320.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 139,161 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tronox by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 728,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

