Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 215.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.